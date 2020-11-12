Nordex (OTCMKTS:NRDXF) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Jefferies Financial Group

Nordex (OTCMKTS:NRDXF)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on NRDXF. HSBC raised shares of Nordex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. Citigroup reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Nordex in a report on Tuesday, August 18th. Finally, Societe Generale raised shares of Nordex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Nordex has a consensus rating of “Buy”.

Shares of OTCMKTS:NRDXF opened at $17.98 on Tuesday. Nordex has a 1-year low of $6.05 and a 1-year high of $17.98. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.51 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $11.51.

Nordex SE, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and distributes multi-megawatt onshore wind turbines worldwide. The company also provides project development services, as well as acquires rights and creates the infrastructure required to construct wind power systems at suitable locations.

