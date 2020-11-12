NiSource Inc. (NYSE:NI) Shares Sold by Royal London Asset Management Ltd.

Royal London Asset Management Ltd. trimmed its position in shares of NiSource Inc. (NYSE:NI) by 3.5% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 150,123 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 5,514 shares during the quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd.’s holdings in NiSource were worth $3,297,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in NiSource by 35.5% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 161,493 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,672,000 after acquiring an additional 42,305 shares during the last quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in NiSource in the second quarter worth approximately $63,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in NiSource by 3.8% in the second quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 16,500 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $375,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. TIAA FSB purchased a new position in NiSource in the second quarter worth approximately $1,412,000. Finally, First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. purchased a new position in NiSource in the second quarter worth approximately $1,314,000. 88.34% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NiSource stock opened at $24.64 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $23.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is $23.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -31.19, a PEG ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 0.24. NiSource Inc. has a 12 month low of $19.56 and a 12 month high of $30.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.79.

NiSource (NYSE:NI) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.06. NiSource had a negative net margin of 4.96% and a positive return on equity of 11.63%. Analysts anticipate that NiSource Inc. will post 1.28 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Bank of America upgraded shares of NiSource from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, October 19th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of NiSource from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of NiSource from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 23rd. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of NiSource from $27.00 to $24.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of NiSource from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $23.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 23rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $26.00.

In other NiSource news, SVP Charles Edward Shafer II sold 1,650 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.50, for a total value of $37,125.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 14,985 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $337,162.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Daniel A. Creekmur sold 4,114 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.29, for a total transaction of $99,929.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 5,144 shares in the company, valued at $124,947.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

NiSource Company Profile

NiSource Inc, an energy holding company, operates as a regulated natural gas and electric utility company in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Gas Distribution Operations and Electric Operations. It provides natural gas service and transportation for residential, commercial, and industrial customers; generates, transmits, and distributes electricity; and wholesale and transmission transaction services.

