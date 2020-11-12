NGL Energy Partners (NYSE:NGL) Trading Down 9.6% Following Weak Earnings

NGL Energy Partners LP (NYSE:NGL)’s stock price traded down 9.6% during trading on Tuesday following a weaker than expected earnings announcement. The company traded as low as $2.46 and last traded at $2.46. 1,534,014 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 2% from the average session volume of 1,566,141 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.72.

The oil and gas company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $1.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.23 billion. NGL Energy Partners had a positive return on equity of 6.34% and a negative net margin of 5.53%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 35.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.26) earnings per share.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 16.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 5th. NGL Energy Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 65.57%.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded NGL Energy Partners from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $4.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on NGL Energy Partners from $6.00 to $4.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 23rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded NGL Energy Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 12th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on NGL Energy Partners from $5.00 to $4.50 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 12th. Finally, UBS Group downgraded NGL Energy Partners from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, October 16th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $5.47.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Strategy Asset Managers LLC increased its position in NGL Energy Partners by 50.0% during the second quarter. Strategy Asset Managers LLC now owns 15,000 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. National Asset Management Inc. increased its position in NGL Energy Partners by 17.6% during the second quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 42,166 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $165,000 after buying an additional 6,297 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its position in NGL Energy Partners by 2.4% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 270,857 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,073,000 after buying an additional 6,400 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in NGL Energy Partners by 45.6% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 20,921 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $83,000 after buying an additional 6,557 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its position in NGL Energy Partners by 24.2% during the second quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 38,319 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $149,000 after buying an additional 7,454 shares in the last quarter. 48.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.52, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.47 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.34. The company has a market cap of $310.34 million, a PE ratio of -0.59 and a beta of 3.21.

About NGL Energy Partners (NYSE:NGL)

NGL Energy Partners LP engages in the crude oil logistics, water solutions, and liquids and refined products businesses. The company's Crude Oil Logistics segment purchases crude oil from producers and marketers, and transports it to refineries for resale at pipeline injection stations, storage terminals, barge loading facilities, rail facilities, refineries, and other trade hubs; and provides storage, terminaling, and pipeline transportation services.

