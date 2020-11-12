Newtek Business Services (NASDAQ:NEWT) Rating Lowered to Sell at BidaskClub

Newtek Business Services (NASDAQ:NEWT) was downgraded by BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the stock. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH downgraded shares of Newtek Business Services from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Newtek Business Services from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Newtek Business Services from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, August 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.00.

Get Newtek Business Services alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:NEWT opened at $17.38 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $17.97 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $17.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.18 and a quick ratio of 0.18. Newtek Business Services has a one year low of $7.59 and a one year high of $23.73. The company has a market cap of $363.36 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.66 and a beta of 1.34.

Newtek Business Services (NASDAQ:NEWT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The business services provider reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.03). Newtek Business Services had a net margin of 32.87% and a return on equity of 15.12%. Equities research analysts expect that Newtek Business Services will post 2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of NEWT. Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in shares of Newtek Business Services by 52.4% during the 2nd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 105,398 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,920,000 after acquiring an additional 36,228 shares during the last quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust bought a new stake in shares of Newtek Business Services during the 2nd quarter worth $463,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Newtek Business Services during the 2nd quarter worth $350,000. FormulaFolio Investments LLC bought a new stake in Newtek Business Services in the third quarter worth $332,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in Newtek Business Services by 107.1% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 31,215 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $569,000 after purchasing an additional 16,139 shares during the last quarter. 14.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Newtek Business Services Company Profile

Newtek Business Services Corp. is a business development company specializing in providing financial and business services to the small-and medium-sized business market in the United States. The firm also seeks to invest in early stage businesses. The firm seeks to makes both debt and equity investments.

Recommended Story: Correction

Receive News & Ratings for Newtek Business Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Newtek Business Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.