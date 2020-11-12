Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM) Position Increased by GWM Advisors LLC

GWM Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM) by 7.7% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 9,231 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 661 shares during the quarter. GWM Advisors LLC’s holdings in Newmont were worth $586,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Newmont during the third quarter worth $26,000. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Newmont during the second quarter worth $27,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton acquired a new position in Newmont during the second quarter worth $27,000. Providence Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Newmont during the second quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Trust Co. of Vermont increased its position in Newmont by 211.0% during the second quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 737 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.46% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:NEM opened at $65.63 on Thursday. Newmont Co. has a 1 year low of $33.00 and a 1 year high of $72.22. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $62.78 and a 200-day moving average of $63.01. The company has a current ratio of 2.83, a quick ratio of 2.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $52.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.64 and a beta of 0.26.

Newmont (NYSE:NEM) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The basic materials company reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.07. Newmont had a net margin of 23.19% and a return on equity of 7.37%. The company had revenue of $3.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.24 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.36 earnings per share. Newmont’s quarterly revenue was up 16.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Newmont Co. will post 2.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 11th will be paid a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 10th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.44%. This is a boost from Newmont’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. Newmont’s payout ratio is 75.76%.

In related news, CEO Thomas Ronald Palmer sold 5,150 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.55, for a total value of $353,032.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 263,147 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,038,726.85. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Robert D. Atkinson sold 1,347 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.35, for a total transaction of $89,373.45. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 89,641 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,947,680.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 36,110 shares of company stock valued at $2,321,793 in the last quarter. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms have commented on NEM. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “hold” rating and set a $57.00 target price on shares of Newmont in a research report on Tuesday, July 28th. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Newmont from $85.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 target price on shares of Newmont in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Fundamental Research increased their target price on shares of Newmont from $74.64 to $75.59 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 13th. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on shares of Newmont from $58.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 20th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $72.90.

Newmont Corporation engages in the production and exploration of gold, copper, silver, zinc, and lead. The company has operations and/or assets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Dominican Republic, Peru, Suriname, Argentina, Chile, Australia, and Ghana. As of December 31, 2019, it had proven and probable gold reserves of 100.2 million ounces and land position of 68,300 square kilometers.

