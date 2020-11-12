Neurocrine Biosciences (NASDAQ:NBIX) Stock Rating Lowered by BidaskClub

Neurocrine Biosciences (NASDAQ:NBIX) was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, BidAskClub reports.
Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $136.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from $141.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. Benchmark initiated coverage on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences in a research report on Wednesday, September 30th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Canaccord Genuity raised their price objective on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from $134.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $133.24.
NASDAQ NBIX opened at $89.29 on Tuesday. Neurocrine Biosciences has a 1 year low of $72.14 and a 1 year high of $136.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.33 billion, a PE ratio of 42.32 and a beta of 1.14. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $99.05 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $112.56.
In other Neurocrine Biosciences news, insider Julie Cooke sold 987 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.26, for a total value of $94,021.62. Following the sale, the insider now owns 9,549 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $909,637.74. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Eric Benevich sold 20,595 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.53, for a total transaction of $1,988,035.35. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 35,969 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,472,087.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in NBIX. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. grew its holdings in Neurocrine Biosciences by 76.4% in the 2nd quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 247 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Neurocrine Biosciences in the 2nd quarter worth $53,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System bought a new stake in Neurocrine Biosciences in the 2nd quarter worth $61,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd grew its holdings in Neurocrine Biosciences by 38.3% in the 3rd quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 646 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 179 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences during the 3rd quarter valued at about $88,000. 96.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Neurocrine Biosciences Company Profile
Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops therapeutics for the treatment of neurological, endocrine, and psychiatric disorders in the United States. The company offers INGREZZA (valbenazine), a vesicular monoamine transporter 2 inhibitor (VMAT2) for the treatment of tardive dyskinesia; and ORILISSA, a gonadotropin-releasing hormone antagonist for use in the treatment of endometriosis.
Featured Story: What is an overbought condition?
Receive News & Ratings for Neurocrine Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Neurocrine Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.