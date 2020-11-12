Neurocrine Biosciences (NASDAQ:NBIX) Stock Rating Lowered by BidaskClub

Neurocrine Biosciences (NASDAQ:NBIX) was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $136.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from $141.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. Benchmark initiated coverage on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences in a research report on Wednesday, September 30th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Canaccord Genuity raised their price objective on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from $134.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $133.24.

NASDAQ NBIX opened at $89.29 on Tuesday. Neurocrine Biosciences has a 1 year low of $72.14 and a 1 year high of $136.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.33 billion, a PE ratio of 42.32 and a beta of 1.14. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $99.05 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $112.56.

Neurocrine Biosciences (NASDAQ:NBIX) last posted its earnings results on Saturday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.62) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.73). Neurocrine Biosciences had a return on equity of 39.22% and a net margin of 20.36%. The firm had revenue of $258.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $282.59 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.56 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Neurocrine Biosciences will post 2.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Neurocrine Biosciences news, insider Julie Cooke sold 987 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.26, for a total value of $94,021.62. Following the sale, the insider now owns 9,549 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $909,637.74. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Eric Benevich sold 20,595 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.53, for a total transaction of $1,988,035.35. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 35,969 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,472,087.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in NBIX. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. grew its holdings in Neurocrine Biosciences by 76.4% in the 2nd quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 247 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Neurocrine Biosciences in the 2nd quarter worth $53,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System bought a new stake in Neurocrine Biosciences in the 2nd quarter worth $61,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd grew its holdings in Neurocrine Biosciences by 38.3% in the 3rd quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 646 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 179 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences during the 3rd quarter valued at about $88,000. 96.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Neurocrine Biosciences Company Profile

Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops therapeutics for the treatment of neurological, endocrine, and psychiatric disorders in the United States. The company offers INGREZZA (valbenazine), a vesicular monoamine transporter 2 inhibitor (VMAT2) for the treatment of tardive dyskinesia; and ORILISSA, a gonadotropin-releasing hormone antagonist for use in the treatment of endometriosis.

