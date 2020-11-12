Neurocrine Biosciences (NASDAQ:NBIX) Shares Gap Down After Analyst Downgrade

Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX) shares gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday after Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lowered their price target on the stock from $149.00 to $138.00. The stock had previously closed at $102.81, but opened at $91.80. Neurocrine Biosciences shares last traded at $92.60, with a volume of 855 shares trading hands.

Several other analysts have also commented on the company. HC Wainwright boosted their price target on Neurocrine Biosciences from $131.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Neurocrine Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 8th. SVB Leerink lowered their price target on Neurocrine Biosciences from $120.00 to $100.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Neurocrine Biosciences from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $136.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Neurocrine Biosciences from $141.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $133.24.

Get Neurocrine Biosciences alerts:

In other news, insider Eric Benevich sold 20,595 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.53, for a total value of $1,988,035.35. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 35,969 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,472,087.57. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Julie Cooke sold 987 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.26, for a total value of $94,021.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 9,549 shares in the company, valued at $909,637.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vident Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in Neurocrine Biosciences by 58.9% in the 2nd quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 10,264 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,252,000 after buying an additional 3,805 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in Neurocrine Biosciences by 17.1% in the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 22,207 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,709,000 after buying an additional 3,238 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Neurocrine Biosciences by 22.4% in the 2nd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 18,324 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,236,000 after buying an additional 3,351 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia bought a new stake in Neurocrine Biosciences in the 2nd quarter valued at about $501,000. Finally, IBM Retirement Fund increased its position in Neurocrine Biosciences by 39.1% in the 3rd quarter. IBM Retirement Fund now owns 2,989 shares of the company’s stock valued at $287,000 after buying an additional 840 shares in the last quarter. 96.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The firm has a market capitalization of $8.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.32 and a beta of 1.14. The business has a 50-day moving average of $99.05 and a 200 day moving average of $112.56.

Neurocrine Biosciences (NASDAQ:NBIX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 13th. The company reported ($0.62) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by ($0.73). The company had revenue of $258.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $282.59 million. Neurocrine Biosciences had a return on equity of 39.22% and a net margin of 20.36%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.56 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. will post 2.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Neurocrine Biosciences (NASDAQ:NBIX)

Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops therapeutics for the treatment of neurological, endocrine, and psychiatric disorders in the United States. The company offers INGREZZA (valbenazine), a vesicular monoamine transporter 2 inhibitor (VMAT2) for the treatment of tardive dyskinesia; and ORILISSA, a gonadotropin-releasing hormone antagonist for use in the treatment of endometriosis.

See Also: Hedge Funds – Risk or Reward?



Receive News & Ratings for Neurocrine Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Neurocrine Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.