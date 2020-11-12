Neurocrine Biosciences (NASDAQ:NBIX) Shares Gap Down After Analyst Downgrade

Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX) shares gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday after Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lowered their price target on the stock from $149.00 to $138.00. The stock had previously closed at $102.81, but opened at $91.80. Neurocrine Biosciences shares last traded at $92.60, with a volume of 855 shares trading hands.
Several other analysts have also commented on the company. HC Wainwright boosted their price target on Neurocrine Biosciences from $131.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Neurocrine Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 8th. SVB Leerink lowered their price target on Neurocrine Biosciences from $120.00 to $100.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Neurocrine Biosciences from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $136.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Neurocrine Biosciences from $141.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $133.24.
In other news, insider Eric Benevich sold 20,595 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.53, for a total value of $1,988,035.35. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 35,969 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,472,087.57. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Julie Cooke sold 987 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.26, for a total value of $94,021.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 9,549 shares in the company, valued at $909,637.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.
The firm has a market capitalization of $8.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.32 and a beta of 1.14. The business has a 50-day moving average of $99.05 and a 200 day moving average of $112.56.
Neurocrine Biosciences (NASDAQ:NBIX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 13th. The company reported ($0.62) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by ($0.73). The company had revenue of $258.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $282.59 million. Neurocrine Biosciences had a return on equity of 39.22% and a net margin of 20.36%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.56 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. will post 2.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
About Neurocrine Biosciences (NASDAQ:NBIX)
Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops therapeutics for the treatment of neurological, endocrine, and psychiatric disorders in the United States. The company offers INGREZZA (valbenazine), a vesicular monoamine transporter 2 inhibitor (VMAT2) for the treatment of tardive dyskinesia; and ORILISSA, a gonadotropin-releasing hormone antagonist for use in the treatment of endometriosis.
