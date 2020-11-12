Neurocrine Biosciences (NASDAQ:NBIX) Price Target Lowered to $129.00 at Wedbush

Neurocrine Biosciences (NASDAQ:NBIX) had its target price lowered by investment analysts at Wedbush from $147.00 to $129.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Wedbush’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 44.47% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research firms also recently commented on NBIX. Canaccord Genuity raised their target price on Neurocrine Biosciences from $134.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. Benchmark began coverage on Neurocrine Biosciences in a research report on Wednesday, September 30th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Neurocrine Biosciences from $149.00 to $146.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on Neurocrine Biosciences from $105.00 to $90.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Mizuho dropped their price target on Neurocrine Biosciences from $132.00 to $117.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $133.24.

Shares of NBIX stock opened at $89.29 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $99.05 and a two-hundred day moving average of $112.56. Neurocrine Biosciences has a 12 month low of $72.14 and a 12 month high of $136.26. The company has a market capitalization of $8.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.32 and a beta of 1.14.

Neurocrine Biosciences (NASDAQ:NBIX) last posted its earnings results on Saturday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.62) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.73). The company had revenue of $258.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $282.59 million. Neurocrine Biosciences had a return on equity of 39.22% and a net margin of 20.36%. Neurocrine Biosciences’s quarterly revenue was up 16.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.56 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Neurocrine Biosciences will post 2.11 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Eric Benevich sold 20,595 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.53, for a total value of $1,988,035.35. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 35,969 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,472,087.57. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Julie Cooke sold 987 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.26, for a total value of $94,021.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 9,549 shares in the company, valued at $909,637.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of NBIX. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. lifted its holdings in Neurocrine Biosciences by 76.4% during the second quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 247 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Neurocrine Biosciences during the second quarter worth about $53,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System bought a new position in Neurocrine Biosciences during the second quarter worth about $61,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd lifted its holdings in Neurocrine Biosciences by 38.3% during the third quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 646 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 179 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Neurocrine Biosciences during the third quarter worth about $88,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.85% of the company’s stock.

Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops therapeutics for the treatment of neurological, endocrine, and psychiatric disorders in the United States. The company offers INGREZZA (valbenazine), a vesicular monoamine transporter 2 inhibitor (VMAT2) for the treatment of tardive dyskinesia; and ORILISSA, a gonadotropin-releasing hormone antagonist for use in the treatment of endometriosis.

