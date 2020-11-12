Neurocrine Biosciences (NASDAQ:NBIX) Given New $100.00 Price Target at SVB Leerink

Neurocrine Biosciences (NASDAQ:NBIX) had its price objective cut by equities research analysts at SVB Leerink from $120.00 to $100.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “market perform” rating on the stock. SVB Leerink’s target price points to a potential upside of 11.99% from the company’s previous close.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Mizuho raised their price target on Neurocrine Biosciences from $127.00 to $132.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. HC Wainwright raised their price target on Neurocrine Biosciences from $131.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. Canaccord Genuity increased their price objective on Neurocrine Biosciences from $134.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Neurocrine Biosciences from $149.00 to $146.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered Neurocrine Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Neurocrine Biosciences currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $133.24.

Shares of NBIX stock opened at $89.29 on Tuesday. Neurocrine Biosciences has a fifty-two week low of $72.14 and a fifty-two week high of $136.26. The stock has a market cap of $8.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.32 and a beta of 1.14. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $99.05 and a 200-day simple moving average of $112.56.

Neurocrine Biosciences (NASDAQ:NBIX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Saturday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.62) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by ($0.73). Neurocrine Biosciences had a net margin of 20.36% and a return on equity of 39.22%. The firm had revenue of $258.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $282.59 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.56 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Neurocrine Biosciences will post 2.11 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Eric Benevich sold 20,595 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.53, for a total value of $1,988,035.35. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 35,969 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,472,087.57. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Julie Cooke sold 987 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.26, for a total value of $94,021.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 9,549 shares in the company, valued at $909,637.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vident Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 58.9% in the 2nd quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 10,264 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,252,000 after purchasing an additional 3,805 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 17.1% in the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 22,207 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,709,000 after purchasing an additional 3,238 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 22.4% during the 2nd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 18,324 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,236,000 after buying an additional 3,351 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia purchased a new stake in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences during the 2nd quarter valued at about $501,000. Finally, IBM Retirement Fund raised its holdings in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 39.1% during the 3rd quarter. IBM Retirement Fund now owns 2,989 shares of the company’s stock valued at $287,000 after buying an additional 840 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 96.85% of the company’s stock.

Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops therapeutics for the treatment of neurological, endocrine, and psychiatric disorders in the United States. The company offers INGREZZA (valbenazine), a vesicular monoamine transporter 2 inhibitor (VMAT2) for the treatment of tardive dyskinesia; and ORILISSA, a gonadotropin-releasing hormone antagonist for use in the treatment of endometriosis.

