Neos Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NEOS) Stock Price Down 6% Following Weak Earnings

Shares of Neos Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NEOS) were down 6% on Tuesday following a weaker than expected earnings announcement. The stock traded as low as $0.51 and last traded at $0.53. Approximately 1,035,332 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 183% from the average daily volume of 365,548 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.56.
The company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.05).
Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Neos Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, August 14th.
The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.61 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.70. The firm has a market cap of $26.73 million, a PE ratio of -1.41 and a beta of 1.72.
Neos Therapeutics Company Profile (NASDAQ:NEOS)
Neos Therapeutics, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, and commercializes products for the treatment of attention deficit hyperactivity disorder (ADHD) using its drug delivery technology platform. Its products are extended-release (XR) medications in orally disintegrating tablets or liquid suspension dosage forms.
