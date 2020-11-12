Neos Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NEOS) Stock Price Down 6% Following Weak Earnings

Shares of Neos Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NEOS) were down 6% on Tuesday following a weaker than expected earnings announcement. The stock traded as low as $0.51 and last traded at $0.53. Approximately 1,035,332 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 183% from the average daily volume of 365,548 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.56.

The company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.05).

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Neos Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, August 14th.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in Neos Therapeutics by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,647,219 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,813,000 after purchasing an additional 55,147 shares in the last quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. boosted its stake in Neos Therapeutics by 173.8% in the 2nd quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 391,162 shares of the company’s stock worth $268,000 after purchasing an additional 248,272 shares in the last quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Neos Therapeutics by 102.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. now owns 354,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $243,000 after purchasing an additional 179,500 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in Neos Therapeutics by 23.0% in the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 83,277 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 15,570 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SlateStone Wealth LLC bought a new position in Neos Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth about $33,000. Institutional investors own 35.98% of the company’s stock.

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.61 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.70. The firm has a market cap of $26.73 million, a PE ratio of -1.41 and a beta of 1.72.

Neos Therapeutics Company Profile (NASDAQ:NEOS)

Neos Therapeutics, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, and commercializes products for the treatment of attention deficit hyperactivity disorder (ADHD) using its drug delivery technology platform. Its products are extended-release (XR) medications in orally disintegrating tablets or liquid suspension dosage forms.

