Neonode (NASDAQ:NEON) Share Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average After Earnings Miss

Neonode Inc. (NASDAQ:NEON)’s share price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday after the company announced better than expected quarterly earnings. The stock has a 200-day moving average of $7.77 and traded as high as $8.07. Neonode shares last traded at $7.66, with a volume of 67,580 shares.

The electronics maker reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by ($0.02). Neonode had a negative return on equity of 177.29% and a negative net margin of 122.25%.

Separately, Craig Hallum initiated coverage on Neonode in a research report on Wednesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price target for the company.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.80. The firm has a market cap of $85.19 million, a PE ratio of -11.62 and a beta of 3.31.

Neonode Company Profile (NASDAQ:NEON)

Neonode Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and licenses user interface and optical interactive touch solutions under the zForce brand in the United States, Japan, Germany, China, Taiwan, South Korea, and internationally. It develops optical touch and gesture solutions for human interaction with devices.

