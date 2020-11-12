National Bank Financial Trims ATCO Ltd. (ACO.X.TO) (TSE:ACO.X) Target Price to C$45.00

ATCO Ltd. (ACO.X.TO) (TSE:ACO.X) had its price objective trimmed by National Bank Financial from C$46.00 to C$45.00 in a research note issued to investors on Sunday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on ATCO Ltd. (ACO.X.TO) from C$47.00 to C$46.00 in a research report on Friday, October 30th. TD Securities lowered their price target on ATCO Ltd. (ACO.X.TO) from C$53.00 to C$51.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 30th. CSFB set a C$45.00 price target on ATCO Ltd. (ACO.X.TO) and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. Finally, CIBC upped their price target on ATCO Ltd. (ACO.X.TO) from C$45.00 to C$46.00 in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of C$47.43.

Shares of TSE ACO.X opened at C$38.76 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of C$38.77 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$39.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 125.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.44 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.56. ATCO Ltd. has a one year low of C$27.72 and a one year high of C$54.97.

In other ATCO Ltd. (ACO.X.TO) news, insider Sentgraf Enterprises Ltd. bought 8,050 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 16th. The shares were bought at an average price of C$39.70 per share, for a total transaction of C$319,580.17. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 26,133,346 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$1,037,478,156.19.

ATCO Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides housing, logistics and transportation, agriculture, water, real estate, and energy and energy infrastructure solutions in Canada, Australia, and internationally. The company offers workforce and residential housing; modular facilities; construction and site support; workforce lodging; facility operations and maintenance; defense operations; and disaster and emergency management services.

