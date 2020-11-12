National Bank Financial Raises TELUS Co. (T.TO) (TSE:T) Price Target to C$27.00

TELUS Co. (T.TO) (TSE:T) (NYSE:TU) had its price objective lifted by National Bank Financial from C$25.00 to C$27.00 in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, AR Network reports. National Bank Financial currently has a sector perform rating on the stock. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for TELUS Co. (T.TO)’s FY2020 earnings at $1.09 EPS.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of TELUS Co. (T.TO) from C$24.00 to C$25.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. Barclays reissued an overweight rating and set a C$27.00 price objective on shares of TELUS Co. (T.TO) in a report on Friday, October 2nd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of C$26.89.

Get TELUS Co. (T.TO) alerts:

Shares of T stock opened at C$24.95 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $32.19 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.38. The company’s 50 day moving average is C$23.65 and its 200 day moving average is C$23.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 150.61. TELUS Co. has a 52-week low of C$18.55 and a 52-week high of C$27.74.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 11th will be paid a $0.311 dividend. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.99%. This is an increase from TELUS Co. (T.TO)’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 10th. TELUS Co. (T.TO)’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 99.83%.

TELUS Co. (T.TO) Company Profile

TELUS Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of telecommunications products and services in Canada. It operates through Wireless and Wireline segments. The company's telecommunications products and services comprise wireless and wireline voice and data services; data services, including Internet protocol; television services; hosting, managed information technology, and cloud-based services; healthcare solutions; customer care and business services; and home and business smart security solutions.

Featured Article: What is a Buy-Side Analyst?

Receive News & Ratings for TELUS Co. (T.TO) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TELUS Co. (T.TO) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.