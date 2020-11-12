National Bank Financial Boosts Brookfield Renewable Partners (TSE:BEP.UN) Price Target to C$55.00

Brookfield Renewable Partners (TSE:BEP.UN) (NYSE:BEP) had its price target upped by research analysts at National Bank Financial from C$49.00 to C$55.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The brokerage currently has a “sector perform” rating on the stock. National Bank Financial’s price target would suggest a potential downside of 28.90% from the company’s current price.

BEP.UN stock opened at C$77.36 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 67.40, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 0.65. Brookfield Renewable Partners has a 1 year low of C$43.74 and a 1 year high of C$83.62. The firm has a market cap of $14.17 billion and a P/E ratio of -251.17. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of C$70.47 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$65.93.

About Brookfield Renewable Partners

Brookfield Renewable Partners L.P. owns a portfolio of renewable power generating facilities in the North America, Colombia, Brazil, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Hydroelectric; Wind; and Solar, Storage, and others segments. It operates 840 generation facilities using hydro, solar, wind, biomass, and other renewable technologies.

