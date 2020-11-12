MSC Industrial Direct (NYSE:MSM) Sets New 12-Month High at $80.37

MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. (NYSE:MSM)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $80.37 and last traded at $79.63, with a volume of 2162 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $78.07.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on MSM shares. ValuEngine upgraded MSC Industrial Direct from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on MSC Industrial Direct from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Stephens started coverage on MSC Industrial Direct in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $70.00 price objective on the stock. Raymond James upgraded MSC Industrial Direct from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded MSC Industrial Direct from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $73.25.

The business has a 50-day moving average of $67.21 and a 200 day moving average of $66.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 3.03 and a quick ratio of 1.70. The company has a market capitalization of $4.52 billion, a PE ratio of 17.99 and a beta of 0.88.

MSC Industrial Direct (NYSE:MSM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 27th. The industrial products company reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.15. MSC Industrial Direct had a return on equity of 19.38% and a net margin of 7.87%. The company had revenue of $747.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $747.80 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.30 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. will post 4.59 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 24th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 9th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.69%. MSC Industrial Direct’s payout ratio is currently 63.29%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MSM. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in MSC Industrial Direct by 6.1% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 36,006 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,978,000 after acquiring an additional 2,075 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of MSC Industrial Direct during the first quarter valued at approximately $351,000. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of MSC Industrial Direct by 193.9% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 225,611 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $12,402,000 after buying an additional 148,849 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of MSC Industrial Direct by 1.9% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,119,659 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $61,548,000 after buying an additional 21,048 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its stake in shares of MSC Industrial Direct by 3.7% during the second quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 11,300 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $823,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. 70.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

MSC Industrial Direct Company Profile (NYSE:MSM)

MSC Industrial Direct Co, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes metalworking and maintenance, repair, and operations (MRO) products in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and the United Kingdom. The company's MRO products comprise cutting tools, measuring instruments, tooling components, metalworking products, fasteners, flat stock products, raw materials, abrasives, machinery hand and power tools, safety and janitorial supplies, plumbing supplies, materials handling products, power transmission components, and electrical supplies.

