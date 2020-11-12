Morphic Holding, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORF) CEO Sells $114,153.38 in Stock

Morphic Holding, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORF) CEO Praveen P. Tipirneni sold 4,367 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.14, for a total transaction of $114,153.38. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 9,929 shares in the company, valued at $259,544.06. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Praveen P. Tipirneni also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, November 3rd, Praveen P. Tipirneni sold 2,605 shares of Morphic stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.99, for a total transaction of $67,703.95.

Shares of MORF stock opened at $29.87 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $26.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $24.24. Morphic Holding, Inc. has a twelve month low of $9.90 and a twelve month high of $31.00. The company has a market capitalization of $915.75 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.71 and a beta of 0.96.

Morphic (NASDAQ:MORF) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.43) by $0.60. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Morphic Holding, Inc. will post -1.72 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. State Street Corp raised its stake in Morphic by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 227,790 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,228,000 after purchasing an additional 6,029 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Morphic by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 924,126 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,266,000 after purchasing an additional 14,721 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Morphic by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 31,091 shares of the company’s stock valued at $850,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in shares of Morphic by 208.0% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,638 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,000 after acquiring an additional 2,457 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Morphic by 27.3% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 58,321 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,578,000 after acquiring an additional 12,500 shares during the last quarter. 60.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have commented on MORF. ValuEngine lowered shares of Morphic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Morphic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. BMO Capital Markets restated a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 target price on shares of Morphic in a research report on Wednesday, August 26th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Morphic from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of Morphic in a research report on Monday, October 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $35.00 price objective on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $34.00.

About Morphic

Morphic Holding, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops oral small-molecule integrin therapeutics for the treatment of autoimmune, cardiovascular, and metabolic diseases, as well as fibrosis and cancer. Its lead product candidates in clinical development are MORF-720, a selective oral avÃ6 specific integrin inhibitor for the treatment of idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis (IPF) and primary sclerosing cholangitis (PSC); and MORF-057, a a4Ã7 specific integrin inhibitor for the treatment of inflammatory bowel disease (IBD).

