Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST) Shares Bought by Park Avenue Securities LLC

Park Avenue Securities LLC grew its stake in shares of Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST) by 20.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,741 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 803 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC’s holdings in Monster Beverage were worth $380,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of MNST. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Monster Beverage by 12.2% during the 2nd quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,308 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. increased its stake in shares of Monster Beverage by 6.8% during the 2nd quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 2,467 shares of the company’s stock worth $171,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Monster Beverage by 8.6% during the 2nd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 2,337 shares of the company’s stock worth $162,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares in the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH increased its stake in shares of Monster Beverage by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 7,362 shares of the company’s stock worth $510,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parsec Financial Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Monster Beverage by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter. Parsec Financial Management Inc. now owns 4,495 shares of the company’s stock worth $312,000 after purchasing an additional 246 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.92% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MNST opened at $84.50 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $44.61 billion, a PE ratio of 37.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 1.11. The company’s fifty day moving average is $80.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $75.27. Monster Beverage Co. has a fifty-two week low of $50.06 and a fifty-two week high of $88.40.

Monster Beverage (NASDAQ:MNST) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.22 billion. Monster Beverage had a net margin of 26.57% and a return on equity of 27.95%. Monster Beverage’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.55 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Monster Beverage Co. will post 2.26 EPS for the current year.

MNST has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Monster Beverage from $92.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Monster Beverage from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $83.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Monster Beverage from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Monster Beverage from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $87.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Monster Beverage from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Monster Beverage presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $81.79.

In related news, EVP Thomas J. Kelly sold 10,249 shares of Monster Beverage stock in a transaction on Friday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.53, for a total transaction of $856,098.97. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 2,868 shares in the company, valued at approximately $239,564.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Guy Carling sold 41,250 shares of Monster Beverage stock in a transaction on Friday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.51, for a total transaction of $3,444,787.50. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 28,385 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,370,431.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 10.60% of the company’s stock.

Monster Beverage Corporation, through its subsidiaries, develops, markets, sells, and distributes energy drink beverages and concentrates in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Monster Energy Drinks, Strategic Brands, and Other. The company offers carbonated energy drinks, non-carbonated dairy based coffee and energy drinks, non-carbonated energy shakes, non-carbonated energy teas, non-carbonated energy drinks, and ready-to-drink packaged energy drinks primarily to bottlers and beverage distributors, as well as sells directly to retail grocery and specialty chains, wholesalers, club stores, drug stores, mass merchandisers, convenience chains, food service customers, and the military; and concentrates and/or beverage bases to bottling and canning operations.

