Monroe Capital (NASDAQ:MRCC) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Sell”

Monroe Capital (NASDAQ:MRCC) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Monroe Capital Corporation is a non-diversified closed-end management investment company focused on providing financing primarily to lower middle-market companies in the United States and Canada. The Company’s investment objective is to maximize the total return to its stockholders in the form of current income and capital appreciation through investments in senior, unitranche and junior secured debt and unsecured debt and equity investments. Monroe Capital Corporation is headquartered in Chicago. “

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded Monroe Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $8.33.

NASDAQ:MRCC opened at $7.38 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $6.79 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $157.22 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -36.90 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 3.44 and a current ratio of 3.44. Monroe Capital has a 1 year low of $3.56 and a 1 year high of $12.10.

Monroe Capital (NASDAQ:MRCC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 4th. The financial services provider reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by ($0.01). Monroe Capital had a positive return on equity of 14.53% and a negative net margin of 4.93%. On average, analysts predict that Monroe Capital will post 1.49 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Blair William & Co. IL grew its holdings in Monroe Capital by 4.2% in the second quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 928,951 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,456,000 after purchasing an additional 37,799 shares during the last quarter. Cliffwater LLC grew its holdings in Monroe Capital by 60.3% in the second quarter. Cliffwater LLC now owns 580,780 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,036,000 after purchasing an additional 218,386 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in Monroe Capital by 14.7% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 402,343 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,796,000 after purchasing an additional 51,697 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its holdings in Monroe Capital by 42.3% in the second quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 225,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,564,000 after purchasing an additional 66,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in Monroe Capital by 1.8% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 156,607 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,088,000 after purchasing an additional 2,747 shares during the last quarter. 19.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Monroe Capital

Monroe Capital Corporation is a business development company specializing in senior, unitranche and junior secured debt and to a lesser extent, unsecured debt and equity investments, and buyouts in middle-market companies. The fund prefers to invest in casinos and gaming, broadcasting, publishing, alcoholic beverage and tobacco distribution, oil and gas, insurance, pharmaceuticals and bio sciences, aerospace and defense, commercial printing, natural rubber, glass, container and packaging, metals and mining, and real estate.

