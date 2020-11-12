Mondi plc (MNDI.L) (LON:MNDI) Insider Acquires £158 in Stock

Mondi plc (MNDI.L) (LON:MNDI) insider Andrew King bought 10 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 6th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 1,580 ($20.64) per share, with a total value of £158 ($206.43).

Andrew King also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, October 7th, Andrew King bought 9 shares of Mondi plc (MNDI.L) stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 1,662 ($21.71) per share, with a total value of £149.58 ($195.43).

On Monday, September 7th, Andrew King bought 10 shares of Mondi plc (MNDI.L) stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 1,460 ($19.07) per share, with a total value of £146 ($190.75).

Shares of LON:MNDI opened at GBX 1,717.12 ($22.43) on Thursday. Mondi plc has a 1 year low of GBX 1,156.50 ($15.11) and a 1 year high of GBX 1,794 ($23.44). The business has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 1,598.89 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 1,498.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.34 billion and a PE ratio of 10.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 60.96, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 0.99.

Mondi plc manufactures and sells packaging and paper products in Africa, Western Europe, Emerging Europe, Russia, North America, South America, Asia, and Australia. It operates in Corrugated Packaging, Flexible Packaging, Engineered Materials, and Uncoated Fine Paper segments. The company offers flexible packaging, bags, and pouches; personal care components; release liners; technical films; corrugated packaging products; industrial bags; barrier coatings; specialty Kraft and sack Kraft papers; containerboards; and office and professional printing papers.

