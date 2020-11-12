Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH) Shares Sold by Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd

Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd reduced its position in Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH) by 46.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 358 shares of the company’s stock after selling 307 shares during the quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd’s holdings in Molina Healthcare were worth $72,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Denali Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Molina Healthcare in the 3rd quarter worth $55,000. Tobam acquired a new stake in shares of Molina Healthcare in the 2nd quarter worth $62,000. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Molina Healthcare in the 2nd quarter worth $63,000. Cerebellum GP LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Molina Healthcare in the 3rd quarter worth $68,000. Finally, FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Molina Healthcare by 91.1% in the 2nd quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 449 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after acquiring an additional 214 shares during the last quarter. 98.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of MOH opened at $219.01 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $196.36 and a 200-day simple moving average of $184.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a current ratio of 1.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.99 billion, a PE ratio of 16.42, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.76. Molina Healthcare, Inc. has a 1 year low of $102.85 and a 1 year high of $224.00.

Molina Healthcare (NYSE:MOH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The company reported $3.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.19 by $1.17. Molina Healthcare had a return on equity of 43.16% and a net margin of 4.37%. Analysts predict that Molina Healthcare, Inc. will post 12.49 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Garrey Carruthers sold 925 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $217.19, for a total transaction of $200,900.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Ronna Romney sold 700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $193.75, for a total value of $135,625.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 2,800 shares of company stock worth $594,335 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.07% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Molina Healthcare from $188.00 to $194.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. ValuEngine upgraded Molina Healthcare from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut Molina Healthcare from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $193.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. SVB Leerink increased their price target on Molina Healthcare from $228.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. Finally, Stephens cut Molina Healthcare from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 22nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $203.62.

Molina Healthcare, Inc provides managed health care services to low-income families and individuals under the Medicaid and Medicare programs and through the state insurance marketplaces. The company operates in two segments, Health Plans and Other. As of December 31, 2019, it served approximately 3.3 million members in 14 states and the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, who are eligible for Medicaid, Medicare, and other government-sponsored health care programs.

