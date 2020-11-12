Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA) Shares Bought by Mackay Shields LLC

Mackay Shields LLC boosted its position in shares of Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA) by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 56,380 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,491 shares during the period. Mackay Shields LLC’s holdings in Moderna were worth $3,989,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. lifted its position in shares of Moderna by 2.2% in the third quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. now owns 6,939 shares of the company’s stock valued at $491,000 after acquiring an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its position in Moderna by 100.0% during the third quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank lifted its position in Moderna by 250.0% during the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 350 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the period. Capstone Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in Moderna by 12.1% during the third quarter. Capstone Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,568 shares of the company’s stock worth $182,000 after buying an additional 278 shares during the period. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its position in Moderna by 41.1% during the third quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 985 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after buying an additional 287 shares during the period. 55.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. BidaskClub upgraded Moderna from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 17th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 price target on shares of Moderna in a research note on Wednesday, August 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “hold” rating on shares of Moderna in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. SVB Leerink restated a “sell” rating and set a $41.00 price target on shares of Moderna in a research note on Thursday, September 24th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on Moderna in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $94.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Moderna currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $88.33.

In related news, CEO Stephane Bancel sold 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.81, for a total value of $718,290.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 6,624,868 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $528,730,715.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, insider Tal Zvi Zaks sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.06, for a total value of $1,381,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $690,600. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 607,352 shares of company stock valued at $41,025,888 in the last three months. 29.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

MRNA stock opened at $82.44 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 17.30 and a current ratio of 2.43. Moderna, Inc. has a 1 year low of $17.30 and a 1 year high of $95.21. The firm has a market cap of $32.62 billion, a P/E ratio of -50.89 and a beta of 0.53. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $71.09 and a 200-day simple moving average of $66.74.

Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported ($0.59) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.43) by ($0.16). The company had revenue of $157.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $82.50 million. Moderna had a negative net margin of 242.73% and a negative return on equity of 28.11%. Moderna’s quarterly revenue was up 828.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.37) EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Moderna, Inc. will post -1.88 EPS for the current year.

Moderna, Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, develops therapeutics and vaccines based on messenger RNA for the treatment of infectious diseases, immuno-oncology, rare diseases, and cardiovascular diseases. As of February 15, 2019 the company had 11 programs in clinical trials and a total of 20 development candidates in six modalities comprising prophylactic vaccines, cancer vaccines, intratumoral immuno-oncology, localized regenerative therapeutics, systemic secreted therapeutics, and systemic intracellular therapeutics.

