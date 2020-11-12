Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) Shares Acquired by Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its position in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 274,593 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,734 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Micron Technology were worth $12,895,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MU. Sanders Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Micron Technology by 6.3% in the 2nd quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 26,803,557 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,525,013,000 after purchasing an additional 1,585,087 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Micron Technology by 43.3% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,504,010 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $189,437,000 after acquiring an additional 1,361,960 shares in the last quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. acquired a new position in Micron Technology during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $48,769,000. Bank of Nova Scotia lifted its position in Micron Technology by 468.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 1,004,624 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $51,758,000 after acquiring an additional 827,776 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Coatue Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Micron Technology by 82.1% in the 2nd quarter. Coatue Management LLC now owns 1,829,989 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $94,281,000 after acquiring an additional 824,989 shares during the last quarter. 79.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, EVP Scott J. Deboer sold 27,640 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total value of $1,520,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 198,808 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,934,440. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Joel L. Poppen sold 30,900 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.80, for a total value of $1,755,120.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 335,558 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,059,694.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on MU shares. Bank of America lowered their price target on Micron Technology from $70.00 to $67.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 27th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Micron Technology from $60.00 to $57.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 30th. Credit Suisse Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 price objective on shares of Micron Technology in a research note on Wednesday, September 23rd. Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 price objective (down from $58.00) on shares of Micron Technology in a research note on Wednesday, September 30th. Finally, Cascend Securities upped their price objective on Micron Technology from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, twenty-one have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Micron Technology has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $61.71.

Shares of NASDAQ MU opened at $56.36 on Thursday. Micron Technology, Inc. has a 12 month low of $31.13 and a 12 month high of $61.19. The company has a market cap of $62.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.78, a P/E/G ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a quick ratio of 1.86, a current ratio of 2.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $50.95 and a 200-day simple moving average of $48.80.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, September 29th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.13. Micron Technology had a return on equity of 7.73% and a net margin of 12.54%. The business had revenue of $6.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.54 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.56 earnings per share. Micron Technology’s revenue was up 24.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Micron Technology, Inc. will post 2.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Micron Technology, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells memory and storage products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Storage Business Unit, and Embedded Business Unit. It offers memory and storage technologies, including DRAM, NAND, NOR, and 3D XPoint memory under the Micron and Crucial brands, as well as through private labels.

