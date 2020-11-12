Michael J. Loparco Sells 2,000 Shares of Jabil Inc. (NYSE:JBL) Stock

Jabil Inc. (NYSE:JBL) CEO Michael J. Loparco sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.00, for a total transaction of $76,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 315,573 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,991,774. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Shares of Jabil stock opened at $37.34 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $5.58 billion, a PE ratio of 109.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.30. Jabil Inc. has a 52 week low of $17.63 and a 52 week high of $44.20. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $34.92 and a 200-day moving average price of $32.68. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47.

Jabil (NYSE:JBL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 24th. The technology company reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.32. The firm had revenue of $7.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.28 billion. Jabil had a return on equity of 5.25% and a net margin of 0.20%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.88 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Jabil Inc. will post 3.26 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 16th will be paid a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.86%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 13th. Jabil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 91.43%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Jabil from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 17th. TheStreet raised shares of Jabil from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 24th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Jabil from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 18th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Jabil from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Jabil from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $39.11.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of JBL. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Jabil by 50.3% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 22,606,431 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $725,214,000 after purchasing an additional 7,561,363 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of Jabil by 1,588.4% in the second quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,044,578 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $33,510,000 after purchasing an additional 982,710 shares during the last quarter. Holocene Advisors LP bought a new position in shares of Jabil in the second quarter valued at approximately $30,304,000. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Jabil by 47.5% in the third quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,873,989 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $98,463,000 after acquiring an additional 925,554 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alyeska Investment Group L.P. bought a new position in shares of Jabil in the second quarter valued at approximately $24,053,000. 89.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Jabil

Jabil Inc provides manufacturing services and solutions worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Electronics Manufacturing Services and Diversified Manufacturing Services. It offers electronics design, production, and product management services. The company provides electronic circuit design services, such as application-specific integrated circuit design, firmware development and rapid prototyping services; and designs plastic and metal enclosures that include the electro-mechanics, such as the printed circuit board assemblies (PCBA).

