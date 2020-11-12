Michael Bourne Sells 148,000 Shares of Frontier IP Group Plc (FIPP.L) (LON:FIPP) Stock

Frontier IP Group Plc (FIPP.L) (LON:FIPP) insider Michael Bourne sold 148,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 67 ($0.88), for a total value of £99,160 ($129,553.17).

FIPP stock opened at GBX 67.70 ($0.88) on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 67.15 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 66.38. Frontier IP Group Plc has a fifty-two week low of GBX 44 ($0.57) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 86 ($1.12). The company has a market capitalization of $37.68 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.67.

Get Frontier IP Group Plc (FIPP.L) alerts:

Frontier IP Group Plc (FIPP.L) Company Profile

Frontier IP Group Plc, through its subsidiaries, engages in assisting universities, research institutions, and companies in the commercialization and exploitation of their intellectual property (IP) in the United Kingdom. It also offers investment advisory and marketing services. The company was incorporated in 2007 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.

See Also: Stock Symbols Definition, Examples, Lookup

Receive News & Ratings for Frontier IP Group Plc (FIPP.L) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Frontier IP Group Plc (FIPP.L) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.