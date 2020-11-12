Michael Bourne Sells 148,000 Shares of Frontier IP Group Plc (FIPP.L) (LON:FIPP) Stock

Frontier IP Group Plc (FIPP.L) (LON:FIPP) insider Michael Bourne sold 148,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 67 ($0.88), for a total value of £99,160 ($129,553.17).
FIPP stock opened at GBX 67.70 ($0.88) on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 67.15 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 66.38. Frontier IP Group Plc has a fifty-two week low of GBX 44 ($0.57) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 86 ($1.12). The company has a market capitalization of $37.68 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.67.
Frontier IP Group Plc (FIPP.L) Company Profile
