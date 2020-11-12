MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET) Stock Holdings Trimmed by Securian Asset Management Inc

Securian Asset Management Inc reduced its position in MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET) by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 70,223 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 702 shares during the quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc’s holdings in MetLife were worth $2,610,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in MET. Railway Pension Investments Ltd grew its holdings in shares of MetLife by 1.6% during the second quarter. Railway Pension Investments Ltd now owns 801,952 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,287,000 after purchasing an additional 12,500 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of MetLife by 18.1% during the third quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 39,200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,457,000 after purchasing an additional 6,000 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of MetLife by 2.0% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 5,507,280 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $201,126,000 after purchasing an additional 110,024 shares during the last quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp grew its holdings in shares of MetLife by 12.9% during the second quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 244,586 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,932,000 after purchasing an additional 27,924 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its holdings in shares of MetLife by 3.4% during the second quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 48,404 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,768,000 after purchasing an additional 1,569 shares during the last quarter. 74.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MET has been the subject of several analyst reports. Argus reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of MetLife in a research report on Wednesday, August 19th. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on shares of MetLife in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on MetLife from $47.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $46.00 price objective on shares of MetLife in a research report on Friday, September 18th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded MetLife from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. MetLife presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $42.00.

MET opened at $45.51 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $41.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 0.16 and a quick ratio of 0.16. MetLife, Inc. has a 1-year low of $22.85 and a 1-year high of $53.28. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $38.91 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $37.52.

MetLife (NYSE:MET) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The financial services provider reported $1.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.65 by $0.08. MetLife had a return on equity of 8.25% and a net margin of 8.82%. The firm had revenue of $16.51 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.27 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that MetLife, Inc. will post 5.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.46 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 2nd. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.04%. MetLife’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.11%.

MetLife, Inc engages in the insurance, annuities, employee benefits, and asset management businesses worldwide. It operates through five segments: U.S.; Asia; Latin America; Europe, the Middle East and Africa; and MetLife Holdings. The company offers life, dental, group short-and long-term disability, individual disability, accidental death and dismemberment, vision, and accident and health coverages, as well as prepaid legal plans; administrative services-only arrangements to employers; and stable value products, including general and separate account guaranteed interest contracts, and private floating rate funding agreements.

