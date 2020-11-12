Mesa Laboratories (NASDAQ:MLAB) Earns Sector Weight Rating from Analysts at KeyCorp

KeyCorp assumed coverage on shares of Mesa Laboratories (NASDAQ:MLAB) in a research report report published on Monday morning, The Fly reports. The firm issued a sector weight rating and a $287.00 price target on the medical instruments supplier’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on MLAB. ValuEngine upgraded Mesa Laboratories from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Thursday, October 1st. BidaskClub lowered Mesa Laboratories from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Mesa Laboratories from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Mesa Laboratories in a report on Friday, October 2nd. They set a neutral rating and a $260.00 target price on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $279.50.

Get Mesa Laboratories alerts:

NASDAQ MLAB opened at $272.10 on Monday. Mesa Laboratories has a fifty-two week low of $181.90 and a fifty-two week high of $288.80. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $266.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $243.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 13.18 and a quick ratio of 12.54. The firm has a market cap of $1.39 billion, a P/E ratio of -388.71 and a beta of 0.43.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 30th will be paid a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 27th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.24%. Mesa Laboratories’s payout ratio is presently 15.20%.

In related news, CFO John Sakys sold 942 shares of Mesa Laboratories stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $276.90, for a total transaction of $260,839.80. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 4,292 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,188,454.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Gregory Dinoia sold 835 shares of Mesa Laboratories stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $245.70, for a total value of $205,159.50. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 2,297 shares in the company, valued at $564,372.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 7,267 shares of company stock worth $1,868,729 over the last quarter. 6.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new stake in Mesa Laboratories during the second quarter worth about $300,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its position in Mesa Laboratories by 14.3% during the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 3,220 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $698,000 after buying an additional 404 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. grew its position in Mesa Laboratories by 4,738.2% during the second quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 13,789 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $2,990,000 after buying an additional 13,504 shares in the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Mesa Laboratories during the second quarter worth about $572,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in Mesa Laboratories during the second quarter worth about $353,000. 91.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Mesa Laboratories

Mesa Laboratories, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets quality control instruments and disposable products in the United States, Canada, Europe, and Japan. The company's Sterilization and Disinfection Control segment manufactures and markets biological indicators comprising spore strips, self-contained products, and culture media, as well as process challenge devices; and offers testing services.

Recommended Story: Does the Dogs of the Dow strategy work?

Receive News & Ratings for Mesa Laboratories Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mesa Laboratories and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.