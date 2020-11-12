Merus (NASDAQ:MRUS) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.57 Per Share

Analysts predict that Merus (NASDAQ:MRUS) will announce ($0.57) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Merus’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.67) and the highest is ($0.45). Merus posted earnings per share of ($1.01) in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 43.6%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, March 11th.

On average, analysts expect that Merus will report full year earnings of ($2.43) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.66) to ($2.21). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of ($2.48) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.81) to ($2.08). Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Merus.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price target on shares of Merus in a report on Friday, August 7th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Merus from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Merus from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, November 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.00.

NASDAQ:MRUS opened at $13.20 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $12.58 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.66. Merus has a 52 week low of $10.18 and a 52 week high of $20.64. The stock has a market cap of $383.98 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.30 and a beta of 0.54.

In related news, major shareholder Bvf Partners L. P/Il acquired 201,906 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 3rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $11.17 per share, for a total transaction of $2,255,290.02. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, major shareholder Bvf Partners L. P/Il acquired 189,651 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 10th. The shares were bought at an average price of $11.10 per share, with a total value of $2,105,126.10. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased 538,311 shares of company stock worth $6,084,776 in the last 90 days. 7.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. PDT Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Merus in the 2nd quarter worth $187,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its stake in Merus by 45.0% in the second quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 62,500 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,006,000 after purchasing an additional 19,400 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new position in Merus in the second quarter worth about $275,000. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Merus by 3.8% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 165,490 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,002,000 after purchasing an additional 6,072 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE acquired a new position in Merus in the second quarter worth about $32,000. Institutional investors own 64.02% of the company’s stock.

Merus N.V., a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, engages in developing bispecific antibody therapeutics. Its bispecific antibody candidate pipeline includes MCLA-128, which is in a Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of patients with metastatic breast cancer; and Phase I/II clinical trial for the treatment of gastric and non-small cell lung cancers.

