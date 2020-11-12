Meridian Bioscience (VIVO) Set to Announce Earnings on Friday

Meridian Bioscience (NASDAQ:VIVO) is scheduled to release its Q4 earnings data before the market opens on Friday, November 13th. Analysts expect Meridian Bioscience to post earnings of $0.14 per share for the quarter. Persons interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

NASDAQ VIVO opened at $16.51 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.93 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $18.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $707.67 million, a P/E ratio of 16.03 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a current ratio of 4.00, a quick ratio of 2.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. Meridian Bioscience has a 12-month low of $5.51 and a 12-month high of $26.58.

VIVO has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $34.00 price objective on shares of Meridian Bioscience in a research report on Friday, September 18th. ValuEngine cut Meridian Bioscience from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, BidaskClub raised Meridian Bioscience from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $17.25.

Meridian Bioscience, Inc, a life science company, develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells diagnostic test kits primarily for various gastrointestinal and respiratory infectious diseases, and elevated blood lead levels worldwide. The company operates through Diagnostics and Life Science segments.

