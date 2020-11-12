Merchants Bancorp (NASDAQ:MBIN) Reaches New 12-Month High at $24.34

Merchants Bancorp (NASDAQ:MBIN) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $24.34 and last traded at $24.33, with a volume of 1326 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $23.05.

MBIN has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. BidaskClub lowered Merchants Bancorp from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Merchants Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $25.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Merchants Bancorp from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 29th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Merchants Bancorp from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.00.

Get Merchants Bancorp alerts:

The company has a market capitalization of $706.58 million, a PE ratio of 5.17 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.55. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $21.23 and a two-hundred day moving average of $18.67.

Merchants Bancorp (NASDAQ:MBIN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 2nd. The company reported $1.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.72. Merchants Bancorp had a return on equity of 32.39% and a net margin of 40.10%. Equities analysts forecast that Merchants Bancorp will post 5.32 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MBIN. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in shares of Merchants Bancorp by 451.2% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,216 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 1,814 shares in the last quarter. AJO LP bought a new stake in shares of Merchants Bancorp during the second quarter valued at approximately $83,000. Invesco Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Merchants Bancorp during the first quarter valued at approximately $156,000. Bowling Portfolio Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Merchants Bancorp during the third quarter valued at approximately $269,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in shares of Merchants Bancorp by 71.0% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 14,306 shares of the company’s stock valued at $265,000 after purchasing an additional 5,941 shares in the last quarter. 21.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Merchants Bancorp (NASDAQ:MBIN)

Merchants Bancorp operates as the diversified bank holding company in the United States. The company operates through Multi-family Mortgage Banking, Mortgage Warehousing, and Banking segments. The Multi-family Mortgage Banking segment originates and services government sponsored mortgages for multi-family and healthcare facilities.

Featured Story: How to use beta for portfolio diversification

Receive News & Ratings for Merchants Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Merchants Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.