Merchants Bancorp (NASDAQ:MBIN) Reaches New 12-Month High at $24.34

Merchants Bancorp (NASDAQ:MBIN) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $24.34 and last traded at $24.33, with a volume of 1326 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $23.05.
MBIN has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. BidaskClub lowered Merchants Bancorp from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Merchants Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $25.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Merchants Bancorp from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 29th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Merchants Bancorp from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.00.
The company has a market capitalization of $706.58 million, a PE ratio of 5.17 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.55. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $21.23 and a two-hundred day moving average of $18.67.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MBIN. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in shares of Merchants Bancorp by 451.2% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,216 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 1,814 shares in the last quarter. AJO LP bought a new stake in shares of Merchants Bancorp during the second quarter valued at approximately $83,000. Invesco Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Merchants Bancorp during the first quarter valued at approximately $156,000. Bowling Portfolio Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Merchants Bancorp during the third quarter valued at approximately $269,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in shares of Merchants Bancorp by 71.0% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 14,306 shares of the company’s stock valued at $265,000 after purchasing an additional 5,941 shares in the last quarter. 21.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
About Merchants Bancorp (NASDAQ:MBIN)
Merchants Bancorp operates as the diversified bank holding company in the United States. The company operates through Multi-family Mortgage Banking, Mortgage Warehousing, and Banking segments. The Multi-family Mortgage Banking segment originates and services government sponsored mortgages for multi-family and healthcare facilities.
