MeiraGTx Holdings plc (NASDAQ:MGTX) Insider Sells $124,395.64 in Stock

MeiraGTx Holdings plc (NASDAQ:MGTX) insider Stuart Naylor sold 8,282 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.02, for a total transaction of $124,395.64. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 455,380 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,839,807.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Stuart Naylor also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, November 9th, Stuart Naylor sold 8,794 shares of MeiraGTx stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.02, for a total transaction of $132,085.88.

On Monday, October 5th, Stuart Naylor sold 301 shares of MeiraGTx stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total transaction of $4,515.00.

NASDAQ MGTX opened at $15.00 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 5.03, a current ratio of 5.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The company has a fifty day moving average of $13.48 and a two-hundred day moving average of $13.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $576.18 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.64 and a beta of 1.38. MeiraGTx Holdings plc has a 52 week low of $8.82 and a 52 week high of $22.32.

MeiraGTx (NASDAQ:MGTX) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.70) by $0.53. MeiraGTx had a negative net margin of 331.44% and a negative return on equity of 30.69%. Equities research analysts anticipate that MeiraGTx Holdings plc will post -2.77 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on MGTX. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of MeiraGTx in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $27.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler restated a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 price target on shares of MeiraGTx in a research report on Friday, July 17th. Chardan Capital restated a “buy” rating and issued a $45.00 price target on shares of MeiraGTx in a research report on Sunday, August 16th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of MeiraGTx from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of MeiraGTx from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. MeiraGTx presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $31.33.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in shares of MeiraGTx by 530.4% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,772 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 4,015 shares during the period. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in shares of MeiraGTx by 30.7% during the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 7,044 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,000 after purchasing an additional 1,655 shares during the period. Sanders Morris Harris LLC purchased a new stake in shares of MeiraGTx during the third quarter valued at $132,000. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of MeiraGTx during the third quarter valued at $137,000. Finally, American International Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of MeiraGTx by 23.9% during the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 12,556 shares of the company’s stock valued at $157,000 after purchasing an additional 2,421 shares during the period. 54.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About MeiraGTx

MeiraGTx Holdings plc, a clinical-stage gene therapy company, focusing on developing treatments for patients living with serious diseases. The company develops various therapies for ocular diseases, including rare inherited blindness, as well as Xerostomia following radiation treatment for head and neck cancers; neurodegenerative diseases, such as amyothrophic lateral sclerosis; and Parkinson's diseases.

