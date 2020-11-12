MAV Beauty Brands Inc. (MAV.TO) (MAV) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Friday

MAV Beauty Brands Inc. (MAV.TO) (TSE:MAV) is scheduled to be releasing its earnings data before the market opens on Friday, November 13th. Analysts expect MAV Beauty Brands Inc. (MAV.TO) to post earnings of C$0.09 per share for the quarter.

MAV Beauty Brands Inc. (MAV.TO) (TSE:MAV) last posted its earnings results on Friday, August 14th. The company reported C$0.15 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.03 by C$0.12. The firm had revenue of C$41.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$28.97 million.

Shares of TSE:MAV opened at C$5.16 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $189.72 million and a P/E ratio of 46.49. MAV Beauty Brands Inc. has a 1 year low of C$1.78 and a 1 year high of C$5.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 66.00, a current ratio of 4.05 and a quick ratio of 2.15. The business’s 50-day moving average is C$3.76 and its 200 day moving average is C$2.98.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. National Bank Financial raised shares of MAV Beauty Brands Inc. (MAV.TO) from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from C$4.50 to C$6.00 in a report on Monday, August 17th. Canaccord Genuity raised MAV Beauty Brands Inc. (MAV.TO) from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from C$4.00 to C$6.00 in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on MAV Beauty Brands Inc. (MAV.TO) from C$3.00 to C$4.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 17th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. MAV Beauty Brands Inc. (MAV.TO) presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$5.08.

MAV Beauty Brands Inc. (MAV.TO) Company Profile

MAV Beauty Brands Inc operates as a personal care company. The company's products include various hair care, body care, and beauty products, such as shampoo, conditioner, hair styling products, treatments, vitamins, body wash, and body and hand lotion across various collections that each serve personalized consumer need.

