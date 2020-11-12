Masonite International Co. (NYSE:DOOR) Shares Purchased by Mackay Shields LLC

Mackay Shields LLC increased its holdings in shares of Masonite International Co. (NYSE:DOOR) by 7.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 39,300 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,800 shares during the quarter. Mackay Shields LLC owned 0.16% of Masonite International worth $3,867,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. USA Financial Portformulas Corp purchased a new position in shares of Masonite International in the 3rd quarter valued at about $41,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Masonite International in the 2nd quarter valued at about $47,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Masonite International in the 3rd quarter valued at about $59,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of Masonite International in the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Masonite International in the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000. 97.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE DOOR opened at $84.97 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.66, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. Masonite International Co. has a twelve month low of $34.88 and a twelve month high of $109.84. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $96.58 and a two-hundred day moving average of $82.55. The stock has a market cap of $2.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.83 and a beta of 1.83.

Masonite International (NYSE:DOOR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 2nd. The company reported $2.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.78 by $0.38. Masonite International had a return on equity of 22.09% and a net margin of 2.01%. The company had revenue of $588.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $583.40 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.08 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Masonite International Co. will post 5.82 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Northcoast Research cut Masonite International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 20th. Benchmark lifted their price objective on Masonite International from $100.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Masonite International from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $99.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Masonite International from $111.00 to $116.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 24th. Finally, Wedbush boosted their target price on Masonite International from $97.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Masonite International presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $98.18.

Masonite International Profile

Masonite International Corporation designs, manufactures, and distributes interior and exterior doors for the new construction and repair, renovation, and remodeling sectors of the residential and non-residential building construction markets worldwide. It offers molded panel, flush, stile and rail, routed medium-density fiberboard (MDF), steel, and fiberglass residential doors, as well as architectural interior doors.

