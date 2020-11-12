Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS) Shares Sold by Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. reduced its position in Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS) by 10.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 238,594 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 29,315 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. owned 0.09% of Masco worth $13,154,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Great Lakes Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Masco by 6.8% in the 3rd quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 5,375 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $296,000 after purchasing an additional 342 shares during the last quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC raised its stake in Masco by 27.1% during the 3rd quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC now owns 18,572 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,024,000 after acquiring an additional 3,959 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in Masco by 35.0% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,816 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $100,000 after acquiring an additional 471 shares during the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC raised its stake in Masco by 16.6% during the 3rd quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 13,209 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $728,000 after acquiring an additional 1,882 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. raised its stake in Masco by 542.6% during the 3rd quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 219,660 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $12,110,000 after acquiring an additional 185,476 shares during the last quarter. 89.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:MAS opened at $54.65 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $55.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $52.09. The stock has a market cap of $14.30 billion, a PE ratio of 10.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.17, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 2.01. Masco Co. has a one year low of $27.04 and a one year high of $60.16.

Masco (NYSE:MAS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The construction company reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.25. Masco had a return on equity of 1,966.88% and a net margin of 21.27%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Masco Co. will post 3.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 9th were issued a dividend of $0.14 per share. This is a boost from Masco’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 8th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.02%. Masco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.89%.

Several research firms have commented on MAS. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Masco from $60.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Masco from $64.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Masco from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. TheStreet raised Masco from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $61.00 target price on shares of Masco in a research note on Friday, July 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $54.92.

In related news, VP Scott E. Mcdowell sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.58, for a total value of $163,740.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 19,309 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,053,885.22. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Donald R. Parfet sold 3,783 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.44, for a total value of $205,946.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 31,494 shares in the company, valued at $1,714,533.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.23% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Masco Corporation designs, manufactures, and distributes home improvement and building products in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Plumbing Products and Decorative Architectural Products. The Plumbing Products segment offers faucets, showerheads, handheld showers, valves, bath hardware and accessories, bathing units, shower bases and enclosures, toilets, acrylic tubs, shower trays, spas, exercise pools, and fitness systems; brass, copper, and composite plumbing system components; thermoplastic extrusions, extruded plastic profiles, specialized fabrications, and PEX tubing products; and other non-decorative plumbing products.

