Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR) Shares Sold by Raymond James & Associates

Raymond James & Associates lessened its stake in Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR) by 0.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 285,682 shares of the company’s stock after selling 332 shares during the quarter. Raymond James & Associates owned about 0.09% of Marriott International worth $26,449,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Marriott International by 4.5% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 21,810,431 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,869,808,000 after acquiring an additional 931,386 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Marriott International by 213.6% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,882,922 shares of the company’s stock valued at $675,803,000 after acquiring an additional 5,369,482 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Marriott International by 25.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,563,782 shares of the company’s stock valued at $219,792,000 after acquiring an additional 516,588 shares in the last quarter. AKO Capital LLP lifted its position in shares of Marriott International by 6.9% in the 3rd quarter. AKO Capital LLP now owns 2,142,372 shares of the company’s stock valued at $198,341,000 after acquiring an additional 138,802 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Marriott International by 6.3% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,919,889 shares of the company’s stock valued at $164,592,000 after acquiring an additional 113,902 shares in the last quarter. 58.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:MAR opened at $116.39 on Thursday. Marriott International, Inc. has a 1 year low of $46.56 and a 1 year high of $153.39. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $97.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $93.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.75 billion, a PE ratio of 84.34 and a beta of 1.68.

Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR) last posted its earnings results on Friday, November 6th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.14. Marriott International had a net margin of 2.76% and a return on equity of 238.84%. The business had revenue of $2.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.29 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.47 EPS. Marriott International’s revenue was down 57.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Marriott International, Inc. will post -0.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

MAR has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of Marriott International from $88.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Marriott International from $90.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Marriott International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $88.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Friday, August 14th. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Marriott International from $95.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, September 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Marriott International from $93.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $113.39.

Marriott International Profile

Marriott International, Inc operates, franchises, and licenses hotel, residential, and timeshare properties worldwide. The company operates through North American Full-Service, North American Limited-Service, and Asia Pacific segments. It operates its properties under the JW Marriott, The Ritz-Carlton, Ritz-Carlton Reserve, W Hotels, The Luxury Collection, St.

