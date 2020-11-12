Markel Co. (NYSE:MKL) Shares Purchased by Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Markel Co. (NYSE:MKL) by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 12,494 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 638 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Markel were worth $12,165,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in MKL. Cerebellum GP LLC acquired a new position in shares of Markel in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $64,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new position in shares of Markel in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Markel in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $81,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Markel by 37.4% in the 2nd quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 180 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $166,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD. acquired a new position in shares of Markel in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $194,000. 76.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

MKL has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Markel from $925.00 to $1,100.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Markel from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $1,077.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. SunTrust Banks boosted their price target on Markel from $1,000.00 to $1,050.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Boenning Scattergood reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Markel in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Markel from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, October 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $1,119.25.

Shares of MKL opened at $1,033.88 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $14.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.87 and a beta of 0.68. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $978.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $969.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.68. Markel Co. has a 12 month low of $710.52 and a 12 month high of $1,347.64.

In related news, Director Stewart M. Kasen sold 997 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $960.00, for a total transaction of $957,120.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,879 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,803,840. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 2.21% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Markel

Markel Corporation, a diverse financial holding company, markets and underwrites specialty insurance products in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. Its Insurance segment offers general and professional liability, personal lines, marine and energy, specialty programs, and workers' compensation insurance products; and property coverages that consist principally of fire, allied lines, and other specialized property coverages, including catastrophe-exposed property risks, such as earthquake and wind.

