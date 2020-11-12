Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC) Shares Sold by Pitcairn Co.

Pitcairn Co. lowered its holdings in Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC) by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,370 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 357 shares during the period. Pitcairn Co.’s holdings in Marathon Petroleum were worth $216,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Marathon Petroleum in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Smithfield Trust Co. grew its stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 241.2% in the 2nd quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. now owns 853 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 603 shares during the last quarter. Demars Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Marathon Petroleum in the second quarter worth about $36,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 49.7% in the second quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 1,027 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 341 shares during the period. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 34.5% in the third quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 1,391 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 357 shares during the period. 73.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

MPC opened at $37.19 on Thursday. Marathon Petroleum Co. has a fifty-two week low of $15.26 and a fifty-two week high of $66.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 0.57. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $29.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $34.01. The company has a market capitalization of $24.20 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.46 and a beta of 2.13.

Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC) last issued its earnings results on Saturday, November 7th. The oil and gas company reported ($1.00) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.70) by $0.70. Marathon Petroleum had a negative net margin of 11.11% and a negative return on equity of 1.74%. The company had revenue of $17.55 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.08 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.63 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 36.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Marathon Petroleum Co. will post -3.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 18th will be paid a $0.58 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 17th. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.24%. Marathon Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio is presently 46.96%.

MPC has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $38.00 to $30.00 in a report on Thursday, September 24th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $50.00 to $39.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 19th. Tudor Pickering upgraded shares of Marathon Petroleum from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $32.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, September 28th. Cowen upgraded shares of Marathon Petroleum from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $37.00 to $43.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 12th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $46.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $43.36.

Marathon Petroleum Profile

Marathon Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in refining, marketing, retailing, and transporting petroleum products primarily in the United States. It operates through three segments: Refining & Marketing, Retail, and Midstream. The Refining & Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feed stocks at its 16 refineries in the West Coast, Gulf Coast, and Mid-Continent regions of the United States; and purchases refined products and ethanol for resale.

