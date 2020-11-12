Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO) Shares Bought by Savant Capital LLC

Savant Capital LLC raised its position in Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO) by 16.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 33,675 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after buying an additional 4,817 shares during the period. Savant Capital LLC’s holdings in Marathon Oil were worth $138,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its position in shares of Marathon Oil by 800.0% during the 2nd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 4,500 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 4,000 shares during the period. Atticus Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Marathon Oil in the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Cerebellum GP LLC purchased a new stake in Marathon Oil in the second quarter valued at approximately $117,000. Court Place Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Marathon Oil in the second quarter valued at approximately $291,000. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its position in Marathon Oil by 324.9% in the second quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 9,347 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 7,147 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 70.73% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on MRO. TheStreet lowered Marathon Oil from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Marathon Oil from $5.50 to $4.50 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 19th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Marathon Oil from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 13th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Marathon Oil in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $6.00 price target for the company. Finally, SunTrust Banks dropped their price target on shares of Marathon Oil from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $7.93.

NYSE MRO opened at $5.07 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.00 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.52 and a beta of 3.25. Marathon Oil Co. has a 52-week low of $3.02 and a 52-week high of $14.07. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $4.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.31. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

Marathon Oil (NYSE:MRO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.28). The firm had revenue of $754.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $762.20 million. Marathon Oil had a negative net margin of 32.64% and a negative return on equity of 6.51%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 43.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.14 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Marathon Oil Co. will post -1.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.03 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 17th. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.37%.

About Marathon Oil

Marathon Oil Corporation operates as an independent exploration and production company in the United States and Equatorial Guinea. The company engages in the exploration, production, and marketing of crude oil and condensate, natural gas liquids, and natural gas; and the production and marketing of products manufactured from natural gas, such as liquefied natural gas and methanol, as well as owns and operates 32 central gathering and treating facilities and the Sugarloaf gathering system, a 42-mile natural gas pipeline through Karnes and Atascosa Counties.

