Malaga Cove Capital LLC Buys 1,814 Shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Malaga Cove Capital LLC boosted its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 7.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 25,226 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,814 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. comprises about 1.4% of Malaga Cove Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 12th largest holding. Malaga Cove Capital LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $2,429,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of JPM. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 6.4% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 37,812,884 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,404,295,000 after purchasing an additional 2,262,845 shares during the last quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the second quarter valued at $30,000. Sterling Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 338.1% during the second quarter. Sterling Investment Management Inc. now owns 19,778 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,860,000 after acquiring an additional 15,263 shares during the last quarter. Quattro Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the second quarter valued at $1,666,000. Finally, Taylor Cottrill Erickson & Associates Inc. raised its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.8% during the second quarter. Taylor Cottrill Erickson & Associates Inc. now owns 35,113 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,303,000 after acquiring an additional 605 shares during the last quarter. 69.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on JPM shares. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $105.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 3rd. Atlantic Securities raised shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $120.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $117.00 to $119.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $111.59.

In other news, insider Nicole Giles sold 2,281 shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.98, for a total transaction of $230,335.38. Also, CFO Jennifer Piepszak sold 3,297 shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.11, for a total transaction of $333,359.67. Company insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:JPM opened at $114.78 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $349.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.00, a PEG ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 1.15. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $100.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $98.07. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 12 month low of $76.91 and a 12 month high of $141.10.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $2.92 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.23 by $0.69. The business had revenue of $29.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $28.20 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 19.16% and a return on equity of 10.85%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.68 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 7.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 6th were issued a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s payout ratio is 34.35%.

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates in four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit and investment products and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, payment processing, auto loan, and leasing services.

