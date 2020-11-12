Maiden (MHLD) to Release Earnings on Friday

Maiden (NASDAQ:MHLD) is set to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Friday, November 13th. Investors interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Maiden (NASDAQ:MHLD) last released its earnings results on Friday, August 14th. The insurance provider reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter. Maiden had a negative net margin of 17.45% and a positive return on equity of 82.76%. The firm had revenue of $35.87 million for the quarter.

MHLD stock opened at $1.27 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $1.22 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.88, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a current ratio of 0.34. Maiden has a fifty-two week low of $0.38 and a fifty-two week high of $1.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $109.58 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.12 and a beta of 0.69.

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Maiden from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 25th.

Maiden Company Profile

Maiden Holdings, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty reinsurance solutions to regional and specialty insurers primarily in Europe and internationally. The company writes treaties on a quota share basis and excess of loss basis. It also offers auto and credit life insurance products through its insurer partners to retail clients.

