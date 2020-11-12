Magnite (NASDAQ:MGNI) Shares Gap Up After Strong Earnings

Magnite, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGNI) gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday after the company announced better than expected quarterly earnings. The stock had previously closed at $11.03, but opened at $12.33. Magnite shares last traded at $10.32, with a volume of 128,398 shares trading hands.

The company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.17. Magnite had a negative net margin of 32.44% and a negative return on equity of 16.03%.

Get Magnite alerts:

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. BidaskClub raised shares of Magnite from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on shares of Magnite from $10.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. B. Riley raised their price target on shares of Magnite from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Truist lifted their target price on shares of Magnite from $7.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Friday, August 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Magnite from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Magnite has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $13.00.

In other news, insider Adam Lee Soroca sold 5,182 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.38, for a total value of $38,243.16. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 417,764 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,083,098.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CFO David Day sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.23, for a total transaction of $366,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 351,023 shares in the company, valued at $4,293,011.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 136,360 shares of company stock worth $1,399,532 over the last ninety days. 5.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. IFP Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Magnite in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Lee Financial Co purchased a new stake in shares of Magnite in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $46,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Magnite in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Gabelli Funds LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Magnite in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $75,000. Finally, Keebeck Alpha LP purchased a new stake in shares of Magnite in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $84,000. 66.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The firm has a market cap of $1.11 billion, a PE ratio of -15.99 and a beta of 1.49. The company’s fifty day moving average is $8.67.

Magnite Company Profile (NASDAQ:MGNI)

Magnite, Inc operates an independent sell-side advertising platform in the United States and internationally. Its omnichannel advertising platform enables publishers to monetize various auction types and formats, including CTV, desktop display, video, audio, and mobile, as well as allows agencies and brands to access brand-safe ad inventory and execute advertising transactions.

Featured Story: What is a growth and income fund?

Receive News & Ratings for Magnite Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Magnite and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.