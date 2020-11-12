Magnite, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGNI) General Counsel Sells $105,000.00 in Stock

Magnite, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGNI) General Counsel Aaron Saltz sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.50, for a total value of $105,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 335,927 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,527,233.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Aaron Saltz also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, October 23rd, Aaron Saltz sold 10,000 shares of Magnite stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.00, for a total value of $100,000.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:MGNI opened at $10.08 on Thursday. Magnite, Inc. has a one year low of $4.09 and a one year high of $13.11. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $8.67. The firm has a market cap of $1.11 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.99 and a beta of 1.49.

Magnite (NASDAQ:MGNI) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.17. Magnite had a negative return on equity of 16.03% and a negative net margin of 32.44%. On average, analysts anticipate that Magnite, Inc. will post -0.42 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on MGNI shares. BidaskClub upgraded Magnite from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. B. Riley upped their target price on Magnite from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on Magnite from $10.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Magnite from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Magnite from $9.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $13.00.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MGNI. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Magnite in the third quarter valued at $51,775,000. State Street Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Magnite in the third quarter valued at $19,644,000. Portsea Asset Management LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Magnite in the third quarter valued at $13,945,000. P.A.W. Capital Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Magnite in the third quarter valued at $5,556,000. Finally, Acuitas Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Magnite in the third quarter valued at $3,699,000. Institutional investors own 66.29% of the company’s stock.

Magnite Company Profile

Magnite, Inc operates an independent sell-side advertising platform in the United States and internationally. Its omnichannel advertising platform enables publishers to monetize various auction types and formats, including CTV, desktop display, video, audio, and mobile, as well as allows agencies and brands to access brand-safe ad inventory and execute advertising transactions.

