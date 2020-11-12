Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP) Shares Acquired by Signaturefd LLC

Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP) by 23.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,263 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 813 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in Magellan Midstream Partners were worth $146,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. CWM LLC increased its position in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 16,423 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $709,000 after acquiring an additional 249 shares during the period. CFO4Life Group LLC increased its position in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter. CFO4Life Group LLC now owns 6,055 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $261,000 after acquiring an additional 273 shares during the period. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC now owns 82,246 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $2,813,000 after acquiring an additional 303 shares during the period. Trustcore Financial Services LLC increased its position in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners by 28.8% in the 2nd quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 1,739 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $75,000 after acquiring an additional 389 shares during the period. Finally, Busey Wealth Management increased its position in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. Busey Wealth Management now owns 13,906 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $600,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. 61.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MMP stock opened at $38.61 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $8.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.56 and a beta of 0.97. Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. has a 52-week low of $22.02 and a 52-week high of $65.34. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $35.79 and its 200-day simple moving average is $40.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05.

Magellan Midstream Partners (NYSE:MMP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 30th. The pipeline company reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $598.26 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $570.15 million. Magellan Midstream Partners had a net margin of 35.61% and a return on equity of 37.91%. Magellan Midstream Partners’s quarterly revenue was down 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.19 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. will post 3.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 13th. Investors of record on Friday, November 6th will be paid a $1.028 dividend. This represents a $4.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.65%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 5th. Magellan Midstream Partners’s dividend payout ratio is presently 86.34%.

In related news, Director Chansoo Joung purchased 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 5th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $35.32 per share, with a total value of $706,400.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 40,280 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,422,689.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

MMP has been the topic of several research reports. TD Securities cut their target price on Magellan Midstream Partners from $55.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Magellan Midstream Partners from $54.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 price target on shares of Magellan Midstream Partners in a research report on Friday, July 17th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Magellan Midstream Partners from $55.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Magellan Midstream Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $37.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Magellan Midstream Partners has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $49.58.

Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. engages in the transportation, storage, and distribution of refined petroleum products and crude oil in the United States. The company operates through Refined Products, Crude Oil, and Marine Storage segments. It operates refined products pipeline that transports gasoline, distillates, aviation fuels, and liquefied petroleum gases for independent refiners and integrated oil companies, wholesalers, retailers, traders, railroads, airlines, bio-fuel producers, and regional farm cooperatives; and provides services, including terminalling, ethanol and biodiesel unloading and loading, additive injection, custom blending, laboratory testing, and data services to shippers.

