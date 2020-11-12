Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP) Position Boosted by Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP) by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 402,407 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,154 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. owned about 0.18% of Magellan Midstream Partners worth $13,762,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Blackstone Group Inc bought a new position in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners during the second quarter worth about $408,626,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners by 24.2% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,809,428 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $175,496,000 after purchasing an additional 936,838 shares during the last quarter. Chickasaw Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners by 10.9% during the second quarter. Chickasaw Capital Management LLC now owns 4,065,905 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $175,525,000 after purchasing an additional 398,971 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC raised its stake in Magellan Midstream Partners by 19.6% during the third quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 3,410,202 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $116,629,000 after acquiring an additional 557,968 shares during the period. Finally, Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP raised its stake in Magellan Midstream Partners by 7.6% during the second quarter. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP now owns 2,969,775 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $128,197,000 after acquiring an additional 210,910 shares during the period. 61.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Magellan Midstream Partners alerts:

Several equities research analysts have commented on MMP shares. ValuEngine lowered shares of Magellan Midstream Partners from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. Barclays restated a “buy” rating and issued a $48.00 price target on shares of Magellan Midstream Partners in a research note on Friday, July 17th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Magellan Midstream Partners from $55.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 25th. Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of Magellan Midstream Partners from $51.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Magellan Midstream Partners from $51.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $49.58.

In other news, Director Chansoo Joung bought 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 5th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $35.32 per share, for a total transaction of $706,400.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 40,280 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,422,689.60. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Company insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:MMP opened at $38.61 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.56 and a beta of 0.97. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $35.79 and a two-hundred day moving average of $40.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05. Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. has a 12-month low of $22.02 and a 12-month high of $65.34.

Magellan Midstream Partners (NYSE:MMP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 30th. The pipeline company reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $598.26 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $570.15 million. Magellan Midstream Partners had a net margin of 35.61% and a return on equity of 37.91%. Magellan Midstream Partners’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.19 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. will post 3.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 6th will be issued a dividend of $1.028 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 5th. This represents a $4.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.65%. Magellan Midstream Partners’s dividend payout ratio is currently 86.34%.

About Magellan Midstream Partners

Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. engages in the transportation, storage, and distribution of refined petroleum products and crude oil in the United States. The company operates through Refined Products, Crude Oil, and Marine Storage segments. It operates refined products pipeline that transports gasoline, distillates, aviation fuels, and liquefied petroleum gases for independent refiners and integrated oil companies, wholesalers, retailers, traders, railroads, airlines, bio-fuel producers, and regional farm cooperatives; and provides services, including terminalling, ethanol and biodiesel unloading and loading, additive injection, custom blending, laboratory testing, and data services to shippers.

See Also: What are the advantages to having securities held in street name?

Receive News & Ratings for Magellan Midstream Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Magellan Midstream Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.