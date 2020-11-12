Macquarie Infrastructure Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NYSE:MIC)

Macquarie Infrastructure Co. (NYSE:MIC) was the target of unusually large options trading activity on Wednesday. Traders bought 2,508 put options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 1,458% compared to the average daily volume of 161 put options.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Eminence Capital LP lifted its stake in shares of Macquarie Infrastructure by 193.3% in the 2nd quarter. Eminence Capital LP now owns 7,799,839 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $239,377,000 after acquiring an additional 5,140,555 shares during the period. Sessa Capital IM L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Macquarie Infrastructure in the second quarter valued at approximately $21,000,000. AJO LP grew its position in shares of Macquarie Infrastructure by 14,212.0% in the third quarter. AJO LP now owns 684,114 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $18,395,000 after purchasing an additional 679,334 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its position in Macquarie Infrastructure by 434.5% during the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 669,188 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $17,994,000 after acquiring an additional 543,993 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jet Capital Investors L P acquired a new stake in shares of Macquarie Infrastructure in the second quarter worth $13,504,000. 77.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on MIC. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Macquarie Infrastructure from $38.00 to $43.50 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. Barclays raised Macquarie Infrastructure from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $34.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Macquarie Infrastructure from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Macquarie Infrastructure from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $32.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. Finally, TD Securities cut Macquarie Infrastructure to a “hold” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $39.00 to $43.50 in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $36.57.

Shares of Macquarie Infrastructure stock opened at $30.23 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $26.79 and its 200-day simple moving average is $28.58. Macquarie Infrastructure has a 12 month low of $12.50 and a 12 month high of $45.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.22 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 5.66 and a quick ratio of 5.51.

Macquarie Infrastructure (NYSE:MIC) last announced its earnings results on Saturday, November 14th. The conglomerate reported ($10.26) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($10.41). Macquarie Infrastructure had a return on equity of 10.77% and a net margin of 5.18%. Analysts anticipate that Macquarie Infrastructure will post 3.25 earnings per share for the current year.

About Macquarie Infrastructure

Macquarie Infrastructure Corporation owns and operates a portfolio of infrastructure and infrastructure-like businesses that provide services to corporations, government agencies and individual customers primarily in the United States. It operates through: International-Matex Tank Terminals (IMTT), Atlantic Aviation, and MIC Hawaii segments.

