Mackay Shields LLC Sells 318 Shares of D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI)

Mackay Shields LLC decreased its position in D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI) by 0.6% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 56,127 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 318 shares during the period. Mackay Shields LLC’s holdings in D.R. Horton were worth $4,245,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of DHI. Sanders Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of D.R. Horton by 0.6% in the second quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 15,185,537 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $930,304,000 after buying an additional 83,253 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its holdings in D.R. Horton by 13.8% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 14,475,732 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $802,679,000 after buying an additional 1,757,328 shares in the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. boosted its holdings in shares of D.R. Horton by 132.8% in the 2nd quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 2,047,614 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $101,091,000 after purchasing an additional 1,167,947 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of D.R. Horton by 7.1% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,951,144 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $108,191,000 after purchasing an additional 129,441 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of D.R. Horton by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 1,376,456 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $76,324,000 after purchasing an additional 17,700 shares during the period. 82.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get D.R. Horton alerts:

Shares of DHI stock opened at $72.85 on Thursday. D.R. Horton, Inc. has a 1-year low of $25.51 and a 1-year high of $81.21. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $73.58 and its 200 day moving average price is $63.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 6.82 and a quick ratio of 1.65. The company has a market cap of $26.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.78.

D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The construction company reported $2.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.76 by $0.48. D.R. Horton had a return on equity of 18.53% and a net margin of 10.82%. The firm had revenue of $6.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.89 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.84 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that D.R. Horton, Inc. will post 5.76 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 3rd. This is an increase from D.R. Horton’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. D.R. Horton’s payout ratio is presently 16.32%.

DHI has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. BTIG Research raised their price target on D.R. Horton from $85.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 16th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on D.R. Horton from $71.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Wedbush lowered D.R. Horton from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup lifted their target price on D.R. Horton from $74.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on D.R. Horton from $73.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $74.32.

In other D.R. Horton news, VP Aron M. Odom sold 4,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.45, for a total transaction of $342,960.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 7,819 shares in the company, valued at approximately $558,667.55. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Michael J. Murray sold 54,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.38, for a total value of $3,937,472.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 139,939 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,128,784.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 6.96% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

D.R. Horton Company Profile

D.R. Horton, Inc operates as a homebuilding company in East, Midwest, Southeast, South Central, Southwest, and West regions in the United States. It engages in the acquisition and development of land; and construction and sale of homes in 20 states and 51 markets in the United States under the names of D.R.

Recommended Story: What is the Beige Book?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DHI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI).

Receive News & Ratings for D.R. Horton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for D.R. Horton and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.