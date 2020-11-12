Mackay Shields LLC Sells 3,100 Shares of SPS Commerce, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPSC)

Mackay Shields LLC decreased its stake in SPS Commerce, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPSC) by 5.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 50,172 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 3,100 shares during the period. Mackay Shields LLC owned about 0.14% of SPS Commerce worth $3,907,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of SPSC. Bellevue Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of SPS Commerce during the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of SPS Commerce by 31.1% during the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 806 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of SPS Commerce by 257.1% during the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,250 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $97,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new position in shares of SPS Commerce during the 3rd quarter valued at $110,000. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of SPS Commerce by 12.6% during the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 1,699 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $128,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. 98.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Archie C. Black sold 58,850 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.35, for a total value of $5,375,947.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 81,909 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,482,387.15. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Martin J. Leestma sold 20,806 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.90, for a total transaction of $1,849,653.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 32,824 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,918,053.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 7.20% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of SPS Commerce from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. Northland Securities increased their target price on shares of SPS Commerce from $68.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on shares of SPS Commerce from $80.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Craig Hallum increased their price target on shares of SPS Commerce from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of SPS Commerce from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 9th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $77.63.

NASDAQ:SPSC opened at $92.36 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $84.29 and a 200-day moving average price of $74.11. SPS Commerce, Inc. has a 12 month low of $31.28 and a 12 month high of $94.64. The stock has a market cap of $3.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 86.32, a P/E/G ratio of 5.56 and a beta of 0.83.

SPS Commerce (NASDAQ:SPSC) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The software maker reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.15. SPS Commerce had a net margin of 13.23% and a return on equity of 11.54%. On average, equities research analysts expect that SPS Commerce, Inc. will post 1.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About SPS Commerce

SPS Commerce, Inc provides cloud-based supply chain management solutions worldwide. It offers solutions through the SPS Commerce platform, a cloud-based platform that enhances the way retailers, suppliers, grocers, distributors, and logistics firms manage and fulfill orders, administer sell-through performance, and source new items.

