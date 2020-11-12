Mackay Shields LLC Sells 220 Shares of Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG)

Mackay Shields LLC cut its holdings in Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG) by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 63,622 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 220 shares during the period. Mackay Shields LLC’s holdings in Republic Services were worth $5,939,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of RSG. Asset Advisors Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Republic Services in the second quarter worth $25,000. Ovata Capital Management Ltd purchased a new position in Republic Services in the 2nd quarter worth about $39,000. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. purchased a new position in Republic Services in the 2nd quarter worth about $41,000. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Republic Services by 150.9% in the 2nd quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 710 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 427 shares during the period. Finally, Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Republic Services by 2,267.5% in the 2nd quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 947 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $78,000 after buying an additional 907 shares during the period. 57.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts recently commented on RSG shares. Argus raised their price target on shares of Republic Services from $95.00 to $102.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 27th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Republic Services in a research note on Monday, August 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Republic Services from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $99.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, September 23rd. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Republic Services from $101.00 to $106.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Republic Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $102.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Monday, October 19th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Republic Services has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $95.86.

Shares of Republic Services stock opened at $102.57 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $93.09 and its 200-day moving average price is $87.47. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. Republic Services, Inc. has a 52-week low of $65.37 and a 52-week high of $103.79. The company has a market cap of $32.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.99, a PEG ratio of 3.68 and a beta of 0.61.

Republic Services (NYSE:RSG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The business services provider reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.17. Republic Services had a net margin of 10.35% and a return on equity of 13.41%. The firm had revenue of $2.57 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.58 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.91 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Republic Services, Inc. will post 3.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 4th will be given a $0.425 dividend. This represents a $1.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 31st. Republic Services’s payout ratio is currently 50.90%.

Republic Services announced that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Thursday, November 5th that authorizes the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the business services provider to repurchase up to 6.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are generally a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

In related news, COO Timothy E. Stuart sold 14,710 shares of Republic Services stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.20, for a total value of $1,400,392.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Donald W. Slager sold 32,748 shares of Republic Services stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.06, for a total transaction of $2,982,032.88. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 375,027 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $34,149,958.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 48,733 shares of company stock worth $4,498,475. Insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

About Republic Services

Republic Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides non-hazardous solid waste collection, transfer, disposal, recycling, and environmental services in the United States. The company serves small-container, large-container, and municipal and residential customers. The company's collection services include curbside collection of waste for transport to transfer stations, landfills, or recycling processing centers; supply of waste containers; and renting of compactors.

