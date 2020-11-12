Mackay Shields LLC Raises Stock Position in L Brands, Inc. (NYSE:LB)

Mackay Shields LLC boosted its holdings in L Brands, Inc. (NYSE:LB) by 310.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 148,056 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 112,018 shares during the period. Mackay Shields LLC owned 0.05% of L Brands worth $4,710,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Polaris Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of L Brands by 2.5% during the second quarter. Polaris Capital Management LLC now owns 2,411,268 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $36,097,000 after purchasing an additional 59,800 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of L Brands by 29.3% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,769,600 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $26,491,000 after acquiring an additional 401,037 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of L Brands by 12.5% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,669,789 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $24,996,000 after acquiring an additional 186,182 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of L Brands by 142.6% during the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,652,492 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $24,573,000 after acquiring an additional 971,470 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of L Brands by 271.8% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 826,327 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $12,370,000 after acquiring an additional 604,102 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.89% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider James L. Bersani sold 28,373 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total transaction of $851,190.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 242,339 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,270,170. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 17.83% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

LB has been the topic of several research reports. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $31.00 price objective (up from $24.00) on shares of L Brands in a report on Friday, August 21st. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of L Brands from $30.00 to $28.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of L Brands from $33.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of L Brands from $42.00 to $50.00 in a report on Monday, October 19th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of L Brands from $25.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, August 21st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $28.71.

LB stock opened at $34.14 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.49 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.94, a P/E/G ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.62. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $32.63 and a 200-day simple moving average of $23.09. L Brands, Inc. has a 52 week low of $8.00 and a 52 week high of $35.41.

L Brands (NYSE:LB) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 19th. The specialty retailer reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.42) by $0.67. The business had revenue of $2.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.17 billion. L Brands had a negative net margin of 6.96% and a negative return on equity of 19.91%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 20.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.24 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that L Brands, Inc. will post 1.26 earnings per share for the current year.

L Brands, Inc operates as a specialty retailer of women's intimate and other apparel, personal care, and beauty and home fragrance products. The company operates in three segments: Victoria's Secret, Bath & Body Works, and Victoria's Secret and Bath & Body Works International. Its products include bras and panties, loungewear, athletic attire, shower gels and lotions, aromatherapy, soaps and sanitizers, and body care accessories.

