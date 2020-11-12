Mackay Shields LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Ball Co. (NYSE:BLL)

Mackay Shields LLC increased its position in Ball Co. (NYSE:BLL) by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 55,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,926 shares during the period. Mackay Shields LLC’s holdings in Ball were worth $4,572,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. First Merchants Corp boosted its holdings in Ball by 8,261.6% in the second quarter. First Merchants Corp now owns 4,032,288 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $280,204,000 after acquiring an additional 3,984,064 shares in the last quarter. Winslow Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ball by 15.6% during the second quarter. Winslow Capital Management LLC now owns 3,530,256 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $245,318,000 after purchasing an additional 475,256 shares in the last quarter. Chilton Investment Co. LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ball by 2.9% during the second quarter. Chilton Investment Co. LLC now owns 3,184,621 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $221,299,000 after purchasing an additional 90,037 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Ball by 4.6% during the second quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 2,714,800 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $188,651,000 after purchasing an additional 119,171 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Ball by 0.5% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,490,427 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $173,061,000 after purchasing an additional 12,547 shares in the last quarter. 82.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of BLL opened at $95.81 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.60. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $88.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $76.58. The stock has a market cap of $31.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.81, a PEG ratio of 6.85 and a beta of 0.45. Ball Co. has a 52 week low of $51.26 and a 52 week high of $102.76.

Ball (NYSE:BLL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The industrial products company reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $3.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.01 billion. Ball had a return on equity of 33.14% and a net margin of 4.54%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.70 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Ball Co. will post 2.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 1st will be given a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.63%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 30th. Ball’s payout ratio is 23.72%.

In related news, VP Nate C. Carey sold 3,046 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.05, for a total transaction of $231,648.30. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 13,611 shares in the company, valued at $1,035,116.55. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Robert D. Strain sold 7,887 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.41, for a total value of $610,532.67. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 69,978 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,416,996.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Ball from $84.00 to $112.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. Seaport Global Securities began coverage on Ball in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Ball from $87.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. Barclays upped their price objective on Ball from $80.00 to $88.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 7th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upgraded Ball from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $70.00 to $107.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $98.67.

Ball Corp. provides metal packaging for beverages, foods and household products, and of aerospace and other technologies and services to commercial and governmental customers. It operates through the following business segments: Beverage Packaging, North and Central America; Beverage Packaging, South America; Beverage Packaging, Europe; Food and Aerosol Packaging; and Aerospace.

