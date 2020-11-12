Mackay Shields LLC Purchases 32,181 Shares of Syneos Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYNH)

Mackay Shields LLC grew its position in shares of Syneos Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYNH) by 74.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 75,381 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 32,181 shares during the quarter. Mackay Shields LLC’s holdings in Syneos Health were worth $4,008,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in SYNH. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Syneos Health during the 1st quarter worth approximately $325,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Syneos Health by 58.6% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 114,693 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,681,000 after buying an additional 42,373 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its position in shares of Syneos Health by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 15,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $909,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. AMI Asset Management Corp grew its position in shares of Syneos Health by 14.3% during the 2nd quarter. AMI Asset Management Corp now owns 206,327 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,019,000 after buying an additional 25,770 shares during the period. Finally, Somerset Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of Syneos Health during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $329,000.

SYNH has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Syneos Health from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Syneos Health from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Syneos Health from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $69.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Syneos Health from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. Finally, SunTrust Banks lifted their price target on shares of Syneos Health from $66.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Syneos Health currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $68.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:SYNH opened at $60.26 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $57.22 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $58.20. Syneos Health, Inc. has a 1-year low of $30.02 and a 1-year high of $74.25. The stock has a market cap of $6.27 billion, a PE ratio of 33.85 and a beta of 1.74.

Syneos Health (NASDAQ:SYNH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.25. Syneos Health had a return on equity of 9.63% and a net margin of 4.10%. The business had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.12 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.87 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Syneos Health, Inc. will post 2.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder International Corp/Ma Advent sold 3,766,281 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.26, for a total transaction of $223,189,812.06. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Thomas H. Lee Advisors, Llc sold 732 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.26, for a total transaction of $43,378.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.44% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Syneos Health, Inc operates as an integrated biopharmaceutical solutions company in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, and Latin America. It operates through two segments, Clinical Solutions and Commercial Solutions. The Clinical Solutions segment offers various clinical development services spanning Phase I to Phase IV, including full-service global studies, as well as clinical monitoring, investigator recruitment, patient recruitment, data management, and study startup to assist customers with drug development process.

